Plumbing: Seven of the best plumbers in and around the Wigan area

With temperatures set to plummet over the coming days, there might be quite a lot of us requiring the services of a plumber to deal with issues that come with cold weather.
By Matt Pennington
Published 14th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT

This may be frozen pipes or the extra pressure we place on our central heating systems.

We’ve put together a list of seven of the best plumbers across the Wigan borough you could seek out if needs be, based on reviews submitted by customers on Google.

1. Best plumbers

Gibson Plumbing and Heating, based in Standish has a rating of 4.8 on google reviews

2. Gibson Plumbing and Heating

Pemberton Plumbing Heating & Electrical Services Ltd has over 200 reviews on Google and a rating of 4.9

3. Pemberton Plumbing Heating & Electrical Services Ltd

ASF Plumbing Services has a 5 star rating on google reviews

4. ASF Plumbing Services

