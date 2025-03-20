Submitting to paid publications can help you earn while you write 🌟

Celebrate World Poetry Day by exploring ways to turn your poetry into a profitable side hustle

Self-publishing and live gigs are options, but submitting to paid publications can offer consistent income

Getting published in literary magazines also boosts your visibility and credibility as a poet

Follow submission guidelines carefully and choose your best work to increase your chances of acceptance

Stay organised, be persistent, and don’t let rejection discourage you

Poetry has always been a powerful tool for expression, but for many budding poets, turning their passion into profit seems elusive.

World Poetry Day - on Friday, March 21 - is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the beauty of verse and take a step toward making your poetry not just an artistic outlet but a profitable side hustle.

Whether you're writing for personal satisfaction or looking to build a sustainable income from your craft, there are multiple avenues to explore.

But there’s one simple, actionable tip that can set you on the right path towards turning your poetry into cash: start submitting your work to paid publications.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

While self-publishing and live gigs are valuable options for cash, submitting your poetry to paying literary magazines, journals, and online platforms can be one of the most consistent and rewarding ways to earn money from your art.

Many of these publications have established readerships that may never have come across your work otherwise.

Getting published in reputable outlets can also increase your visibility in the literary world, opening doors for future paid opportunities, collaborations, and book deals.

Being published in respected literary journals adds credibility to your name as a poet, which can make you more attractive to potential publishers or event organisers when you're pitching your work or applying for gigs.

While it may seem intimidating to get your work accepted, there are countless literary magazines and journals - both print and digital - that actively seek fresh poetry submissions.

Many accept work from poets at all stages of their careers and offer payment for accepted submissions. These publications pay for the rights to your poem, with rates ranging from a few pounds to hundreds, depending on the publication's reach and prestige.

Start by researching literary journals and online poetry platforms that pay for submissions. Some publications offer an initial stipend for your work, while others provide more substantial payment.

Look for journals that align with your writing style and themes - this will increase your chances of acceptance - and follow the publication’s submission guidelines to the letter; not doing so could result in your work being rejected immediately.

Pay careful attention to which poems you're submitting, and choose your strongest pieces. Don’t rush the process - editors receive hundreds of submissions, so make sure your poem stands out in terms of quality, originality, and style.

Stay organised with a submission tracker to ensure you don’t miss deadlines or forget where you’ve submitted your work. Tools like Google Sheets or specialised software for poets, like Duotrope, can help you keep an eye on responses and submission statuses.

And remember, rejection is part of the process, so don't let it discourage you. Most successful poets have faced rejection multiple times before finding the right fit for their work. Keep submitting, honing your craft, and expanding your network.

Now that you know how to start turning your poetry into profit, we’d love to hear from you! Have you ever submitted your work to a paid publication, or do you have tips for fellow poets on how to get started? Share your experiences in the comments.