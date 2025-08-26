A well-known retailer will return to Wigan later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footasylum will open a store at Robin Park Retail Park in November.

The popular retailer, known for its footwear and clothing containing brands such as Under Armour, Nike and Monterrain, was founded in 2005 with JD taking over operations of Footasylum in 2019.

It opened a store in the borough back in late 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Footasylum unit in the Grand Arcade

Footasylum was a staple in the Grand Arcade until it closed in October 2021.

Now after four years, the retailer will return to a bigger unit at Robin Park which will create around 20 jobs.

Shannon Osman, head of retail at Footasylum said: "We’re delighted to be returning to Wigan with a new state-of-the-art store at Robin Park Retail Park.

Footasylum will take over the current Hobbycraft store which is set to close in September

"To meet the growing demand for Footasylum products, we are rolling out bigger and better stores across the UK, based on the blueprint of our Oxford Street flagship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This new location gives us the size and scale to offer our wide-ranging, on-trend collections and first-class customer service.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming both new and returning customers, and to creating rewarding jobs that will benefit the local community."

Footasylum follows a number of retailers to switch to Robin Park from the town centre.

In 2018, Marks and Spencers shut down its Standishgate branch and re-open as a food-only store. Its former town centre unit has been mostly left vacant ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier that same year TK Maxx closed its doors in the Grand Arcade in favour of Robin Park

Footasylum will take over the 5,000ft sq unit currently occupied by Hobbycraft.

The arts and craft retailer will close its Wigan branch in September due to a business restructure.

Closing down sales have begun with the store offering up to 20 per cent off stock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, retail and consumer investment boutique Modella Capital acquired Hobbycraft from Bridgepoint and began implementing a restructuring programme.

Earlier this year, the company announced plans to close several stores as part of the overhaul, though Wigan was not included on the closure list at that time.

Wigan is one of nine store to close across August and September with three shops located in Bromborough, Stratford-upon-Avon and Southport having already closed.