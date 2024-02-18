Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lucy Lou’s Balloons has been a feature of Standish High Street since 2011, but Nicola Darwin will soon be calling time and hopes someone else will take over its running.

She annouced on social media: ”With a heavy heart I am saying goodbye to Lucy Lou’s Balloons In May. After 13 years I have decided to turn my hand to a new venture.

Lucy Lou's Balloons back in 2013. From the left: Jayne Heyes, Nicola Darwin and Ruth Reid

“Those who know me, know that I’m passionate about dogs. So, my next venture will include them.

“I’m extremely proud of the business that my team and I have built up, starting with a few cards and a swizzle stand, to what it is today.

“I've decided to put the business up for sale. I want to give someone the opportunity to simply just walk in and start trading straight away. All you need is creativity and a little flare.

“I’ll be saying goodbye to my right hand woman, Ruth - she will be taking some time out with her new husband – and also Lisa and Martina, who will carry on with their own creative projects.

“I hope you will join me by wishing them all the luck for the future.