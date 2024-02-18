Popular Wigan balloon and card shop up for sale as owner moves on
Lucy Lou’s Balloons has been a feature of Standish High Street since 2011, but Nicola Darwin will soon be calling time and hopes someone else will take over its running.
She annouced on social media: ”With a heavy heart I am saying goodbye to Lucy Lou’s Balloons In May. After 13 years I have decided to turn my hand to a new venture.
“Those who know me, know that I’m passionate about dogs. So, my next venture will include them.
“I’m extremely proud of the business that my team and I have built up, starting with a few cards and a swizzle stand, to what it is today.
“I've decided to put the business up for sale. I want to give someone the opportunity to simply just walk in and start trading straight away. All you need is creativity and a little flare.