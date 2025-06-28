A much‑loved fruit and vegetable shop in Wigan has closed its doors after a quarter of a century serving the community.

Your Choice Produce, on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton, announced on its Facebook page: “After over 25 years we are sad to say due to rising costs and the current difficult climate our Pemberton Shop will be closing its doors on Sunday, June 22.

"We’d like to thank all past and present customers, we have enjoyed serving you all over the years and we’d like to thank all the staff at Pemberton for their hard work.”

Staff members Sharon Tickle, left, who has worked for 20-years and Sam Fairhurst, right, who has worked for 14-years, at Your Choice fruit and veg shop which has sadly closed

The family-run business has built a loyal customer base with its carefully sourced, seasonal produce and friendly service.

Manager Sue Tickle, who has worked at the shop for 20 years said: “The shop is closing because of all the overheads that the Government has put on and the competition from the supermarkets.

"Its not as if the shop’s not busy, its just the cost and the cost of competing with them.

"We were devastated when we found out. Samantha Gregory and Stacey Gregory have been here for 14 years.

"We have all been made redundant, it is just heartbreaking.”

While the shop has closed, Your Choice will still be operating for wholesale and catering orders, as well as running its stalls at hospitals.

The stall will be at Wigan Infirmary on Tuesdays and Fridays, the Thomas Linacre centre on Wednesday and at Leigh Infirmary on Thursdays.

Sue said the shop is like a family and she will miss all the customers who have also been left crushed by the news.

She added: “I’ll miss the customers because they become your friends.

"We’ve seen kids grow up, they’ve got kids of their own, it’s a social hub for people.

"There are old people who have lost their partners who come in for a chat.

"They don’t want to buy bulk at a supermarket, they just want one of this, one of that, whatever they need.

"I’ll miss everything, we’re like a little family.

"The customers are devastated. They’ve said can they not offer to buy it or can everybody chuck in or start a petition, but there is nothing we can do.”