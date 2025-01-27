Rachael Parry-Jones appointed as Trustee for the Standing Tall Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rachael Parry-Jones, Managing Director of Emporia Marketing has been appointed as a trustee for the Standing Tall Foundation in Saint Helens

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This appointment marks a significant milestone in Rachael’s longstanding support for the foundation, which has been Emporia Marketing’s chosen charity since the company was founded in 2021.

Rachael has deeply personal reasons for supporting the Standing Tall Foundation, making this new role even more meaningful to her as she understands first-hand how the services provided are invaluable to families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foundation’s mission aligns closely with her values, focusing on providing vital assistance to those in need, including mental health support, PTSD, addiction recovery programs, and aid for veterans and disadvantaged individuals.

Rachael Parry-Jones (left) appointed Trustee for the Standing Tall Foundation pictured with Andy Reid at their Foundation charity ball

Speaking of her appointment, Rachael said: “I am incredibly honoured to be appointed as a Trustee for the Standing Tall Foundation. This charity is extremely close to my heart, and I know all too well that the incredible work they do really does change lives.

“When NHS resources are stretched and people don’t know where to turn, the Standing Tall Foundation is there; providing free support and services to people, many of whom are at rock bottom in their lives. The charities founders, Andy Reid MBE and John Tabern have come such a long way since the Foundation was formed five years ago and I very much look forward to playing a more active role in supporting their mission and making a meaningful impact in our community.”

Emporia Marketing has been a dedicated supporter of the Foundation since its inception, actively participating in fundraising events and initiatives to help drive awareness and support for the charity’s work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on her appointment, John Tabern from the Standing Tall Foundation added: “Andy and I could not be more pleased by the appointment of Rachael to our Board of Trustees. She has been a constant supporter of our Foundation, with both advice and resources to advance our mission to help those in need. This step will bring her wealth of experience directly to bear on our work, which can only result in better outcomes for those we support.”

The Standing Tall Foundation continues to provide essential services to individuals facing adversity, and with Rachael’s appointment as a Trustee, the Foundation strengthens its leadership team with a dedicated advocate who is committed to making a difference.

For more information about the Standing Tall Foundation and how to support its initiatives, please visit www.standingtallfoundation.org.uk