Radiant Living Marks 20 Years with a Celebration of Clients, Cake and Skincare Wisdom

Founded in 2005 by Rachael Hyland, Radiant Living has grown from a single treatment room into one of the region’s most respected destinations for skin, laser, and wellness treatments. To mark the milestone, the team hosted a special 20th Birthday Celebration Day, treating clients to exclusive offers, fizz, cake, and a few extra surprises.

As part of the event, 20 free treatments were gifted to lucky clients in a special giveaway — a gesture of thanks to the community that helped build the business. Guests also enjoyed complimentary 3D skin analysis using the state-of-the-art Aura skin scanner, giving them a deeper understanding of their skin’s condition and needs.

“We really wanted this celebration to be all about our clients,” says founder Rachael. “Many of them have been with us since the early days, and this was a way to say thank you for every appointment, recommendation and kind word over the years.”

The day was a huge success, with an overwhelming response of well wishes, heartfelt stories and glowing reviews pouring in from clients — many sharing personal reflections of how Radiant Living has played a part in their lives.

To continue the celebration, Rachael is now sharing her top 3 summer skincare tips to help clients look after their skin during the warmer months:

Rachael’s 3 Summer Skin Tips:

1. Never skip SPF (even in the UK!)

Broad-spectrum SPF 30+ is a must — even on cloudy days. UV rays are one of the biggest culprits for skin ageing, so protection is non-negotiable.

2. Hydrate inside and out

The summer sun, travel and aircon can zap moisture. Drink plenty of water and choose a hydrating serum or moisturiser to keep your skin plump and fresh.

3. Book a post-summer skin boost

Treatments like deep-cleansing facials or collagen-stimulating skin therapy can undo the effects of sun exposure and keep your glow going into autumn.

As well as running her award-winning clinic, Rachael also mentors other salon and clinic owners across the UK through her coaching business, The Spa Doctor.

“Twenty years ago I could never have imagined how far Radiant Living would come,” says Rachael. “But it’s the relationships — with our clients, our team, and our community — that really make it all worthwhile.”

“Twenty years in, and I still love what I do,” she says. “But I’m just as excited about what’s ahead.”

1 . Contributed Rachael and Chris - founders of Radiant Living Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Carrying out a 3D Skin Scan Photo: Submitted Photo Sales