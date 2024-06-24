Read all about it: pictures of Wigan newsagents in decades past

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
They have long been, and always will be, a vital part of the process of disseminating local news in print, and this little picture gallery celebrates the Wigan’s loyal legion of newsagents.

The pictures date from the 1960s through to around a decade ago.

1. Wigan newsagents

.Photo: STAFF

2. A Wigan Evening Post promotional party at Marsh Green newsagents in 1989

.Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Wigan's newsagents at their golden jubilee dinner dance in 1969

.Photo: STAFF

4. Gore's newsagents stand off Market Street, Wigan, in the 1980s

.Photo: STAFF

