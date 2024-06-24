The pictures date from the 1960s through to around a decade ago.
1. Wigan newsagents
.Photo: STAFF
2. A Wigan Evening Post promotional party at Marsh Green newsagents in 1989
.Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Wigan's newsagents at their golden jubilee dinner dance in 1969
.Photo: STAFF
4. Gore's newsagents stand off Market Street, Wigan, in the 1980s
.Photo: STAFF
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.