Ready Health Standish opens following £500K investment – first private medical clinic of its kind in the region

Ready Health Standish has officially opened its doors following a £500,000 investment into the state-of-the-art facility at 22 High Street, Standish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the first private medical clinic to open outside a major city, Ready Health Standish is set to transform healthcare accessibility in the region, offering six CQC-registered consulting rooms, a dedicated counselling room, and a fully equipped meeting space.

With a focus on convenience, quality, and patient-centered care, the clinic brings together expert clinicians across a range of disciplines. Services available include:• Weight Management & Medical Weight Loss – Prescribed weight loss injections and tablets, tailored plans, and professional guidance.• Men’s & Women’s Health – Hormone therapy, menopause & testosterone treatments, and general health screenings.• Aesthetic & Skin Treatments – Non-surgical cosmetic procedures and dermatological care.• Diagnostic Services – Blood testing, health assessments, and private GP appointments.• Mental Health & Counselling Services – Professional therapy and wellbeing support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ready Health Standish represents a major milestone in expanding private healthcare beyond city centers, ensuring patients in Standish, Wigan, and the surrounding areas have access to premium medical services without the need to travel long distances.

Ready Health Standish Team

Shamir Patel, a leading figure at Ready Health Standish, said: “Our vision is to provide a high-quality, patient-focused healthcare experience that is easily accessible to the local community. This investment reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional medical care in a modern, welcoming environment.”

Located in the heart of Standish, the new facility is now open for business, welcoming patients who seek professional, efficient, and discreet healthcare services.