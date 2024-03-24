Refreshing recollections: vintage pictures of Wigan cafes 1950s to a decade ago

This collection of pictures from the 1950s to around a decade ago show the range of venues locals have been able to enjoy over the years, some of which are still with us.
So we raise a cuppa to Wigan’s cafe heritage!
1 / 8
This collection of pictures from the 1950s to around a decade ago show the range of venues locals have been able to enjoy over the years, some of which are still with us.
So we raise a cuppa to Wigan’s cafe heritage!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.