Refreshing recollections: vintage pictures of Wigan cafes 1950s to a decade ago

Whether you’re after a brew, a cake or a fry-up, Wigan’s cafes have always been on hand to offer refreshment.
By Charles Graham
Published 24th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT

This collection of pictures from the 1950s to around a decade ago show the range of venues locals have been able to enjoy over the years, some of which are still with us.

So we raise a cuppa to Wigan’s cafe heritage!

.

1. Wigan cafes

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Spoons Deli Cafe: Paula and Lianne Hedley

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

3. Staff at McCandlish Rendevous Cafe on Standishgate in 1973

. Photo: retro

Photo Sales
.

4. Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh, centre, officially opens Wigan Ink Cafe, Worsley Hall

. Photo: MA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.