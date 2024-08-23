Remember when: 2010 visits to shops in Ashton, Aspull and Worsley Mesnes

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
We’ve lately been revisiting the picture features published in the Wigan Evening Post more than a decade ago known as Down Your Way in which a different borough street or precinct was put in the spotlight each week.

These photos, taken of staff and shops in Ashton, Aspull and Worsley Mesnes, date from 2010.

1. Down Your Way in Ashton, Aspull and Worsley Mesnes in 2010

. Photo: STAFF

2. Mary Halliwell of Aspull Domestics in Moorside, Aspull

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

3. Galloways manageress Claire Baybutt at the shop on Moorside, Aspull

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

4. The Wogan family of Peter, Valerie and David at their butcher's shop on Moorside, Aspull

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

