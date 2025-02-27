These pictures were taken by our photographers at all three of the local stores.
1. Activities at Wigan Somerfield stores in the 1990s and 2000s
2. Roger Hayes, Ann Jones and Graham Tonge of the RSPB pictured outside Somerfield, Standish where they were encouraging customers to buy bird feed as part of Feed the Birds Day
3. Standish Somerfield manager, Andrew Brayshaw has cream pies thrown at him by staff members to raise money for Macmillan Cancer research
4. Standish Somerfield store manager, Andrew Brayshaw, with staff members ready to chuck cream pies at him for charity in 2007
