Remembering Wigan's Somerfield supermarkets

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
For about a decade from the late 1990s onwards, there were severl Somerfield supermarkets in the Wigan area. Owned by the retailer Gateway, they served shoppers in Ashton, Standish and Tyldesley. The business was first taken over by Kwik Save and then the Co-op before the Somerfield name disappeared altogether from the high street.

These pictures were taken by our photographers at all three of the local stores.

.

1. Activities at Wigan Somerfield stores in the 1990s and 2000s

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Roger Hayes, Ann Jones and Graham Tonge of the RSPB pictured outside Somerfield, Standish where they were encouraging customers to buy bird feed as part of Feed the Birds Day

. Photo: Gary Kelman

Photo Sales
.

3. Standish Somerfield manager, Andrew Brayshaw has cream pies thrown at him by staff members to raise money for Macmillan Cancer research

. Photo: Gary Kelman

Photo Sales
.

4. Standish Somerfield store manager, Andrew Brayshaw, with staff members ready to chuck cream pies at him for charity in 2007

. Photo: Gary Kelman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WiganAshtonStandishCo-Op
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice