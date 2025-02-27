Remembering Wigan's Somerfield supermarkets

For about a decade from the late 1990s onwards, there were severl Somerfield supermarkets in the Wigan area. Owned by the retailer Gateway, they served shoppers in Ashton, Standish and Tyldesley. The business was first taken over by Kwik Save and then the Co-op before the Somerfield name disappeared altogether from the high street.