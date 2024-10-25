They were taken in the autumn of 2011.
1. Down Your Way at Orrell Post, Mesnes Road and The Galleries in 2011
. Photo: STAFF
2. Rachael Ward, left, Angie Rava and Rachel Grove, right, from Glamour Point in the Tyldesley Arcade in The Galleries, Wigan
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. Glinys Squires, from Beaverbrooks in the Tyldesley Arcade at The Galleries, Wigan
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
4. Darren Cheung, Linda Meller and Jenny Pollard, from Tony and Guy in the Tyldesley Arcade at The Galleries, Wigan
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.