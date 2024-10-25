Retail reflections: Wigan shop and salon staff in 2011

Our dips into the Wigan Today library for pictures from the Evening Post’s old Down Your Way collection this time alight on shops, salons and their staff in Mesnes Road, at Orrell Post and in the Tyldesley Arcade from the now disappeared Galleries.

They were taken in the autumn of 2011.

1. Down Your Way at Orrell Post, Mesnes Road and The Galleries in 2011

. Photo: STAFF

2. Rachael Ward, left, Angie Rava and Rachel Grove, right, from Glamour Point in the Tyldesley Arcade in The Galleries, Wigan

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

3. Glinys Squires, from Beaverbrooks in the Tyldesley Arcade at The Galleries, Wigan

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

4. Darren Cheung, Linda Meller and Jenny Pollard, from Tony and Guy in the Tyldesley Arcade at The Galleries, Wigan

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

