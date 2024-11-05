.placeholder image
Retail reflections: Wigan shop staff pictured in 2011

By Charles Graham
Published 5th Nov 2024, 15:45 BST
Down Your Way was a regular picture page in the Wigan Evening Post which profiled different streets, arcades and precincts around the borough each week and the people who worked in the shops, salons and other businesses there.

This little collection of images features staff from outlets on Mesnes Road, Warrington Road at Lower Ince, Wigan Lane and the Standish Arcade in the now demolished Galleries shopping centre. The pictures were last published in October and November 2011.

1. Alison Stone, at Ryman, Standish Arcade, The Galleries

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

2. Carole Barrett, The Royal Perfumery in the Standish Arcade, The Galleries

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

3. Emily Burrows, Claires in the Standish Arcade, The Galleries

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

4. Melissa Roberts at Hair Society on Wigan Lane

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

