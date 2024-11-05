This little collection of images features staff from outlets on Mesnes Road, Warrington Road at Lower Ince, Wigan Lane and the Standish Arcade in the now demolished Galleries shopping centre. The pictures were last published in October and November 2011.
1. Alison Stone, at Ryman, Standish Arcade, The Galleries
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
2. Carole Barrett, The Royal Perfumery in the Standish Arcade, The Galleries
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. Emily Burrows, Claires in the Standish Arcade, The Galleries
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
4. Melissa Roberts at Hair Society on Wigan Lane
. Photo: Gary Brunskill