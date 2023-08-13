News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Picture memories from Wigan's former Debenhams store as charity moves in

As Wigan’s huge former Debenhams store is transformed into “Britain’s biggest charity shop”, we take a trip down Memory Lane to see the staff who once worked there, the events that took place and visits from some famous faces.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

The department store was once a popular attraction for shoppers in Wigan town centre and became the anchor tenant at the Grand Arcade shopping centre.

However, it closed in 2021 when Debenhams went bust and stood empty for two years.

Charity Rebuild With Hope has now moved into the large space and is preparing to open its flagship outlet.

Staff at Debenhams in Wigan in 1974

1. Debenhams

Staff at Debenhams in Wigan in 1974 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Shoppers queue outside Debenhams in April 2021 as the store reopens after the coronavirus lockdown

2. Debenhams

Shoppers queue outside Debenhams in April 2021 as the store reopens after the coronavirus lockdown Photo: National World

Photo Sales
An impromptu fashion line-up by women from Debenhams, promoting a forthcoming show at the store on Standishgate in 1973

3. Debenhams

An impromptu fashion line-up by women from Debenhams, promoting a forthcoming show at the store on Standishgate in 1973 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Fashion students from Wigan and Leigh College take part in a fashion show at Debenhams in December 2018

4. National World

Fashion students from Wigan and Leigh College take part in a fashion show at Debenhams in December 2018 Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
