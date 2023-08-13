RETRO: Picture memories from Wigan's former Debenhams store as charity moves in
As Wigan’s huge former Debenhams store is transformed into “Britain’s biggest charity shop”, we take a trip down Memory Lane to see the staff who once worked there, the events that took place and visits from some famous faces.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST
The department store was once a popular attraction for shoppers in Wigan town centre and became the anchor tenant at the Grand Arcade shopping centre.
However, it closed in 2021 when Debenhams went bust and stood empty for two years.
Charity Rebuild With Hope has now moved into the large space and is preparing to open its flagship outlet.
