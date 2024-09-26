We reproduce photographs here of shop and salon staff taken in Aspull, Hindley and Ince in the early weeks of 2011.
1. Fastsun Tanning owner Anne Jones in Scot Lane, Aspull
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. Richie and Ruth Sherratt enjoy a cuppa at their R and R's Deli in Scot Lane, Aspull
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Florist Michelle Sutton in her shop Amarayllis Floral Designs, in Scot Lane, Aspull
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. The Moorgate Inn on Scot Lane Aspull
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
