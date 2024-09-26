..
Retro: three Wigan streets in the Down Your Way spotlight in 2011

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
Down Your Way was a weekly picture feature putting a particular local street or precinct in the spotlight in the Wigan Evening Post in the 2010s.

We reproduce photographs here of shop and salon staff taken in Aspull, Hindley and Ince in the early weeks of 2011.

1. Fastsun Tanning owner Anne Jones in Scot Lane, Aspull

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

2. Richie and Ruth Sherratt enjoy a cuppa at their R and R's Deli in Scot Lane, Aspull

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Florist Michelle Sutton in her shop Amarayllis Floral Designs, in Scot Lane, Aspull

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. The Moorgate Inn on Scot Lane Aspull

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

