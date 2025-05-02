See how many shop staff you recognise.
1. Down Your Way in Aspull, Standish and Wigan in the early weeks of 2014
. Photo: STAFF
2. Jason Birch, Sue Lloyd and Lisa Brooks at Finger Post Chip Shop, Moorside, Scot Lane, Aspull
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Carol Fisher and Joanna Stead at Moorside Stores, Moorside, Scot Lane, Aspull
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Valerie, Peter and David Wogan at Peter Wogan Family Butchers, Moorside, Scot Lane, Aspull
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
