Revisiting Wigan shops in early 2014: picture special

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd May 2025, 04:55 BST
Two visits to Aspull along with Standish and Wigan town centre feature in these pictures taken in January and February 2014 for the Evening Post’s old Down Your Way page.

See how many shop staff you recognise.

1. Down Your Way in Aspull, Standish and Wigan in the early weeks of 2014

. Photo: STAFF

2. Jason Birch, Sue Lloyd and Lisa Brooks at Finger Post Chip Shop, Moorside, Scot Lane, Aspull

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. Carol Fisher and Joanna Stead at Moorside Stores, Moorside, Scot Lane, Aspull

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. Valerie, Peter and David Wogan at Peter Wogan Family Butchers, Moorside, Scot Lane, Aspull

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

