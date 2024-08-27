Rewind: Ince, Newtown and Goose Green workers in 2010

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
On our latest revisiting of the Wigan Evening Post’s old Down Your Way picture feature, we come across shop, library and salon staff based at Manchester Road, Ince, The Saddle at Newtown and St Paul’s Avenue, Goose Green, 14 years ago.

Many of these faces will surely be familiar to locals.

.

1. Down Your Way: Ince, Goose Green and Newtown

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Suzanne Ogden, left, Stacey Gelling and Amy Reeves of The Cutting Crew on Manchester Road, Ince

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

3. Jackie Davies, left, and Joan Lloyd in Ince Library at Smithy Green

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

4. Lady Kaz Wilson, son David Reynolds, right, and Stuart Baker, of, Diamond Tattoos on Manchester Road, Ince, with customer Shaun Lloyd, from Hindley

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.