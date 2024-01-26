REWIND: more than a century of Wigan pictures featuring people, places and events on Ormskirk Road

They date from early in the 20th century to about a decade ago, some of the later ones coming from Down Your Way picture features.
1. Ormskirk Road, Newtown and Pemberton
. Photo: UGC
2. Dentists Dr Arvi Boojawon, left, and Dr Phil Barton, of Pemberton Dental Practice, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, dressed in '70s clothing to raise money for Dentaid with colleagues, dental nurses Emma Townsend, in the hot seat, Jessica Gaskell and Rebecca Witherington and hygienist /therapist Sarah Latus
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. The Saddle junction, Newtown, in 1972. Warrington Road goes off to the left and Ormskirk Road to the right with France Street and Barclays Bank on the right edge.In the centre is the Queen's Head pub and on the left the old St Edwards RC Church later to become the Innisfree club
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Wigan Warriors star Shaun Ainscough at the opening of Hair O Dog Grooming Training Ltd on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, with owner Jude Gallagher and customers Jess the British bulldog and Lily the Shih Tzu
. Photo: WIGAN NEWS PICS