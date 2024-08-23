The North West of England boasts a formidable roster of wealth and entrepreneurial success, with its richest residents redefining the region's economic landscape.
North West Business Insider has just revealed which movers and shakers have made the Top 50 Rich List for the region. We’ve picked out 19 of the wealthiest individuals from the list, spotlighting the most influential figures, including owners of Home Bargains and Asda.
1. 1. Tom Morris and family, 70 (£5.170bn)
Morris, founder of Home Bargains, is a low-profile but highly successful UK retailer. Starting nearly 50 years ago in Liverpool, his chain now boasts nearly 600 stores and 27,000 staff. Despite the cost-of-living crisis, Home Bargains' profits rose 13% to £332.4m on £3.8bn in sales. The company’s value is now £5bn, with Morris holding an additional £170m in personal wealth. | Shawn - stock.adobe.com
2. 2. Mohsin Issa, 53 (£2.725bn)
Mohsin and his brother Zuber began with a £150,000 site in Bury and expanded their EG Group to over 5,500 petrol stations globally. They also acquired Asda with TDR Capital. Mohsin, now the sole CEO, has denied any rift with Zuber. Their wealth is now considered separately. | Adobe Stock-Asda
3. 2. Zuber Issa, 52 (£2.725bn)
Earlier this year, Zuber Issa sold his 22.5% stake in Asda to fund 120 new EG On the Move forecourts within three years. He has stepped down as EG Group CEO but remains a non-executive director. Zuber paid £228m to EG Group for 34 UK sites to support the rapid expansion of On the Move. | EG Group
4. 4. Fred and Peter Done, 81 and 77 (£2.295bn)
BetFred, the Dones’ bookmaker, has expanded into the US and South Africa, with turnover rising 25% to over £900m. Their Peninsula group also performed well, generating £79m in profits and paying £45m in dividends. Despite BetFred’s expansion costs leaving its value at £2bn, the Dones’ total wealth, including £250m in property and other assets, is £2.295bn. | Getty Images
