Pictured are businesses based on streets and precincts in Marsh Green, Orrell and Shevington in 2010.
1. Marsh Green Rowlands Pharmacy staff, left to right: Deborah Williams, Lorraine Fleming and Rita Trodden with pharmacist Svetla Dimitrova front
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. Stav and Dino's takeaway at Marsh Green precinct with Michael Luciano and Tracy Horton
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Manager of Galloways bakery in Marsh Green, Karen Lewis, with a tray of hot meat and potato pies
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Marsh Green Library and Life Centre's Andy Doyle and Debbie Browne
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
