Rolling back the years: business life in Shevington, Marsh Green and Orrell in 2010

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Aug 2024, 12:30 BST
On our latest revisit to the Wigan Evening Post’s old Down Your Way picture features of yesteryear, we this time alight on three communities not too far apart.

Pictured are businesses based on streets and precincts in Marsh Green, Orrell and Shevington in 2010.

1. Marsh Green Rowlands Pharmacy staff, left to right: Deborah Williams, Lorraine Fleming and Rita Trodden with pharmacist Svetla Dimitrova front

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

2. Stav and Dino's takeaway at Marsh Green precinct with Michael Luciano and Tracy Horton

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Manager of Galloways bakery in Marsh Green, Karen Lewis, with a tray of hot meat and potato pies

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Marsh Green Library and Life Centre's Andy Doyle and Debbie Browne

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

