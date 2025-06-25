Rutter Green presented with Silver Accreditation Award for the Believe in Business Charter

Gina and Diane from Rutter Green

This is a voluntary agreement between Wigan Council and local businesses, which signifies a shared commitment to supporting the economic growth of the borough.

In early 2021, a Business Consortium of local businesses was formed to focus on the borough’s long-term recovery, post COVID-19. They looked at how the borough’s economy can adapt to new circumstances through themes of community wealth building.

Wigan Council worked alongside the Business Consortium to ensure that the Believe in Business Charter continues to meet business needs and is accessible to all those trading in the borough.

The Charter encourages collaboration, identifies local supply chain opportunities, and celebrates your achievements and successes.

The Believe in Business Charter was only made possible by the collaboration and commitment of local businesses like Rutter Green Estate Agents