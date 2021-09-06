Safety focus as firefighters are called to thousands of incidents at business premises

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) attended 2,629 fires involving businesses across the city-region between April 2018 and August 2021.

To mark Business Safety Week, which starts today, fire chiefs are urging bosses to be careful and fire safety teams will visit businesses to offer advice and support to help prevent fires.

Key factors to consider include fire doors, fire risk assessments, evacuation procedures, and sprinklers – which are proven to reduce injuries by 80 per cent, reduce damage to property and reduce damage to the environment.

Firefighters attended thousands of incidents at business premises

The dedicated week of action is led by the National Fire Chiefs’ Council and runs until Sunday.

The fire service's head of protection, area manager Paul Fearnhead, said: “GMFRS is proud to be supporting this year's national Business Safety Week, helping to keep businesses safe from fire while further raising awareness of the benefits of sprinklers and fire doors, plus much more.

"Greater Manchester firefighters have been called to more than 2,600 fires at businesses since April 2018 – many of which could have been prevented, such as those that started due to poorly maintained appliances or faulty wiring.

“During the week we will support local businesses, as we do all year round, to protect themselves and prevent fires from breaking out at their properties. As well as keeping people and buildings safe, our ongoing protection work contributes to our efforts in reducing the economic, environmental, emotional and community impact of fire.”

Earlier this year, the fire service joined forces with businesses to highlight the benefits of having fire sprinklers fitted inside commercial properties, as part of national Sprinkler Week.

Films can be found on GMFRS’ YouTube channel highlighting the benefits of having fire sprinklers. They are being shared again on the service's social media channels this week.

To find out more about the national campaign follow #BusinessSafety21 on social media or visit www.nationalfirechiefs.org.uk/Business-Safety-Week

For further business safety information from the fire service, go to www.manchesterfire.gov.uk/staying-safe/what-we-do/business-fire-safety-covid-19/