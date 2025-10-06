Seasonal roles come with free food and staff discounts 🎄

Around 19,000 seasonal jobs are being created across one of the UK’s biggest retailers for Christmas

Roles include store assistants, warehouse staff, and delivery drivers, with pay of up to £15.35 an hour

Workers will also get free food during shifts and staff discounts rising to 15% on select days

Applications are open now, with positions filled on a rolling basis through the retailer’s careers site

Many temporary staff could be offered longer-term or returning roles after the festive period

With Christmas on the horizon, one of the UK’s biggest supermarket groups is launching a huge seasonal hiring drive which could be a golden opportunity for anyone looking to earn some extra cash before the new year.

Sainsbury’s and Argos have announced they will take on around 19,000 temporary staff to meet festive demand, including 17,000 roles at Sainsbury’s and 2,000 at Argos.

Positions range from in-store assistants and shelf stackers to warehouse pickers and delivery drivers, all helping to keep the UK’s festive shopping running smoothly.

A staff member packs fresh turkeys ready for delivery at Sainsbury's Waltham Point Distribution Centre. Around 19,000 seasonal jobs are being created across one of the UK’s biggest retailers for Christmas (Photo: Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The two names are offering some of the most competitive hourly rates on the high street this Christmas.

Store and warehouse roles pay between £12.60 and £13.85 per hour, depending on location, while Argos drivers earn £13.60–£14.85 and Sainsbury’s drivers £14.10–£15.35.

Staff can also enjoy a range of benefits, including free food during shifts and in-store discounts — 10% off at both Sainsbury’s and Argos, rising to 15% every Friday and Saturday at Sainsbury’s and on payday at Argos.

How to apply for Sainsbury’s and Argos jobs

Applications are open now, and roles will be filled on a rolling basis, so it’s worth applying early. Jobseekers can browse and apply for positions through the Sainsbury’s careers website at sainsburys.jobs.

Simply search for “seasonal” or “Christmas” jobs, enter your postcode, and filter by role or store.

Applicants must typically complete an online form and, if shortlisted, are invited for an interview or assessment session.

With living costs still high and household budgets stretched, a short-term festive role could provide welcome relief, or even open the door to a longer-term career.

Many seasonal workers return each year, while others secure permanent positions after Christmas.

As Sainsbury’s chief retail officer Tracey Clements put it: “Christmas is when customers count on us most… and we’re proud to welcome thousands of new team members to make it special.”

