Scholes Village’s High-Rise Residents Benefit from Lighting Modernisation
Scholes Village’s high-rise blocks have been transformed with a new lighting system. The old 1960s lights were replaced with modern LED fixtures, making communal areas like hallways and stairwells brighter, safer, and more welcoming for residents.
Solarcrown Commercial designed and supplied over 2,300 lights, including emergency and exit lights, across the estate. These new lights are more energy-efficient and have longer lifespans reducing maintenance needs. Residents now feel safer, thanks to better visibility and improved lighting in all shared spaces.
The project also included smart technology that allows the lighting to adjust automatically based on usage ensuring energy isn’t wasted. The landlord can monitor the system and check for issues in real-time, making it easier to manage and stay compliant with safety rules.