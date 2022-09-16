An application has been submitted by planning consultant Urban Future Planning Consultancy Ltd – on behalf of Eden Asset Management Ltd – to transform Hindley Green Business Park on Leigh Road.

The project will redevelop the space, providing 18 industrial units and two drive-through restaurants.

If the development gets the green light, it will see an increase of investment in the area as well as create numerous jobs.

Hindley Green Business Park

The planning statement said: “The development would be located on land immediately to the front of the existing Business Park, fronting Leigh Road.

"A number of two-storey structures of brick construction currently occupying the site would be demolished in order to accommodate the proposed scheme.

"The proposal would clearly make a much-needed contribution towards local employment land supply and is supportive of the general perspective of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

"Planning should proactively drive growth and support sustainable economic development.

The proposed site layout; the scheme makes provision for 130 parking spaces.

"Proposals to create much needed employment space ought to be welcomed and it is within this context of a questionable supply of employment land that the application ought to be considered."

The plans have received numerous objections surrounding concerns for traffic and the environment.

Hindley Green councillor, John Vickers said: “The location of the site in the application has historically been used in the processing of asbestos.

Proposed internal layout of the drive-through restaurant

“Part of the buildings have already been demolished, yet there appears to be no asbestos survey in the documents online.

"Before any decision is made an invasive asbestos survey known as an Asbestos Refurbishment or Demolition Survey should be undertaken to ensure that suitable and sufficient assessment had made for the proposed demolition/development.

"Consultee responses have indicated concerns over noise, air emissions, air quality, and land contamination.

"There is the issue of complaints about light pollution.

The proposed smaller units

"The Clean Neighbourhoods and Environment Act 2005 has made artificial light emitted from premises actionable as a statutory nuisance under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

"Therefore before the application is determined a full contamination report to deal with the risks associated with contamination of the site should be submitted.

"This should consist of desk top survey and a ground condition survey of the site to establish potential contamination on the site.

"Once this has been done and levels of asbestos, if any, and any other contamination of the site, if any, have been established a fully costed remediation strategy should be submitted detailing the full cost of remediating the land.

"This should then preclude the need by the developer to raise any viability issues regarding the site further down the line if planning permission is granted.”