Barrhead Travel Leigh is expecting one of its busiest ever weekends following a record-breaking January for holiday bookings. Having already recorded three record-breaking sales days this month, another rush is anticipated for deals with low deposits and free child places continuing.

Manager Nicola Hodgson said: “This January, we have seen record numbers of people locking in their holidays for the year ahead. It’s one of the best times of year to book with many operators, hotels and airlines having fantastic sales on.

“We’re seeing people very keen to book holidays this month – not only to have something to look forward to, but to take advantage of extra savings, the best availability, low deposits, and free child places that are typically on offer at this time of year.

“The desire to book with a travel agent is clearly on the rise and our experts are very excited to work with their customers to help their budget go as far as possible and get the holiday they’ve been dreaming of.”

Following the surge in bookings, Barrhead Travel Leigh has revealed some of the most booked destinations so far:

1 . Tenerife Tenerife is the most booked destination so far this year

2 . Mallorca Mallorca is always popular with holidaymakers

3 . Lanzarote The canary island is the fourth most popular destination