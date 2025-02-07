A Wigan hotel is setting a new standard for sustainable travel by introducing an exclusive electric vehicle (EV) charging service powered by its own green energy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a significant investment in a 300kW solar array consisting of 600 panels, the Holiday Inn Express at Martland Park is now producing its own renewable electricity to support both its operations and a state-of-the-art EV charging facility.

As part of this initiative, hotel guests who book through the WheelDealEV package will receive complimentary unlimited 22kW AC charging via one of the 24 dedicated outlets for overnight stays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Siemens 300kW rapid chargers will be available for restaurant and short-stay visitors at a chargeable rate.

An aerial view of the Holiday Inn Express at Martland Park now covered in hundreds of solar panels

Holiday Inn Express Wigan is the only hotel in the UK offering this level of EV-friendly hospitality. With the capacity to provide 6,000 free charging sessions per year at 50kW, the hotel is leading the way in sustainable travel solutions.

"We are thrilled to offer an industry-first experience for EV drivers, ensuring both convenience and sustainability," said general manager James Foxall.

"This initiative is about more than just charging—it's about creating a seamless and eco-conscious experience for our guests."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel’s EV mobility guests, including blue badge holders, will receive free charging at any time of the day or night, reinforcing its commitment to accessibility and sustainability.

Car charging points at the Holiday Inn Express at Martland Park

Alongside free charging, the WheelDealEV package includes dinner at the hotel, a complimentary drink on arrival and 20 per cent off further bar spend.

The hotel has proved a popular stopping off place for famous snooker and darts players when competing in Robin Park-based tournaments.

Guests can also enjoy the hotel's premium amenities, including modern guest rooms, complimentary Wi-Fi, free parking, and a free full English breakfast.

For more information or to book, visit www.hiexwigan.co.uk, call 01942 311311, or email [email protected].