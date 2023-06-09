The Coffee House will open for business in Skelmersdale on Saturday, replacing the former Gloria Jeans store in the Concourse Shopping Centre.

It will be the firm’s 14th coffee shop and its largest to date, seating up to 100 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marketing manager Lizzie Clarke said: “An exciting opportunity arose in the Concourse Shopping centre which presented a gap in the market. We realised there isn’t a coffee shop like us in the centre, so we thought why not create somewhere warm and relaxing with high-quality coffee, food and cakes for the community to enjoy.”

Artwork at The Coffee House in Skelmersdale

The food and confectionary products on offer are made every day in a Warrington-based central production facility, before they are packaged and delivered daily to the store.

It includes The Coffee House’s speciality coffee, named RoastHouse, which can be enjoyed in the coffee shop or bought online to drink at home.

Every store follows a signature interior design, with exclusive wall murals throughout that pay homage to each location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Skelmersdale store will have a bespoke wooden counter, industrial-style furnishings, ambient lighting and comfortable seating to create a modern, relaxing environment.