Serving up a treat as coffee shop opens the doors to its new store
The Coffee House will open for business in Skelmersdale on Saturday, replacing the former Gloria Jeans store in the Concourse Shopping Centre.
It will be the firm’s 14th coffee shop and its largest to date, seating up to 100 people.
Marketing manager Lizzie Clarke said: “An exciting opportunity arose in the Concourse Shopping centre which presented a gap in the market. We realised there isn’t a coffee shop like us in the centre, so we thought why not create somewhere warm and relaxing with high-quality coffee, food and cakes for the community to enjoy.”
The food and confectionary products on offer are made every day in a Warrington-based central production facility, before they are packaged and delivered daily to the store.
It includes The Coffee House’s speciality coffee, named RoastHouse, which can be enjoyed in the coffee shop or bought online to drink at home.
Every store follows a signature interior design, with exclusive wall murals throughout that pay homage to each location.
The Skelmersdale store will have a bespoke wooden counter, industrial-style furnishings, ambient lighting and comfortable seating to create a modern, relaxing environment.
Concourse manager Gary Mitchell said: "As the main shopping destination in Skelmersdale, it's great to have another well-known brand on-board and in the centre. We're looking forward to The Coffee House opening and bringing with it local jobs, and I'm confident it will get a warm welcome from the community.”