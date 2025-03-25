Share your thoughts on Leigh Market as plans are drawn up for its revamp

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 25th Mar 2025, 15:50 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 15:50 BST

A survey has been launched to gather views on Leigh Market before it undergoes a transformation.

Wigan Council will revitalise the market in a Government-funded project to improve Leigh town centre.

Bosses want to hear people’s thoughts on the current market and what they would like to see.

Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “We are delivering a more than £11.5m investment project in Leigh right now, from plans to improve Civic Square, make the town centre more connected, improve the look and feel through shopfront grants, and of course the refurbishment of Leigh Market.

Leigh Marketplaceholder image
Leigh Market

“By asking people who live, work, visit and shop in Leigh whether they use the market now, what they like about it and what they would like to see in the future, we are aiming to finalise plans before works start next year.”

The consultation will help to guide the next stages of design work, which will include the roof, heating, ventilation and lighting systems.

The work is also expected to include changes to the look and feel of the hall.

Coun Molyneux added: “This exciting project will secure the future of Leigh Market, ensuing it is a sustainable and attractive destination for traders and customers.

"I’d really encourage everyone to get involved and have their say, by visiting bit.ly/Leigh-Market-Survey and taking part before it closes on 21 April.”

The market is trading at its current location for the rest of this year, with work planned to start in 2026.

Once work starts, the market will be moved for a number of months and the council is working with market traders on options for alternative locations.

