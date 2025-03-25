A survey has been launched to gather views on Leigh Market before it undergoes a transformation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Council will revitalise the market in a Government-funded project to improve Leigh town centre.

Bosses want to hear people’s thoughts on the current market and what they would like to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “We are delivering a more than £11.5m investment project in Leigh right now, from plans to improve Civic Square, make the town centre more connected, improve the look and feel through shopfront grants, and of course the refurbishment of Leigh Market.

Leigh Market

“By asking people who live, work, visit and shop in Leigh whether they use the market now, what they like about it and what they would like to see in the future, we are aiming to finalise plans before works start next year.”

The consultation will help to guide the next stages of design work, which will include the roof, heating, ventilation and lighting systems.

The work is also expected to include changes to the look and feel of the hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Molyneux added: “This exciting project will secure the future of Leigh Market, ensuing it is a sustainable and attractive destination for traders and customers.

"I’d really encourage everyone to get involved and have their say, by visiting bit.ly/Leigh-Market-Survey and taking part before it closes on 21 April.”

The market is trading at its current location for the rest of this year, with work planned to start in 2026.

Once work starts, the market will be moved for a number of months and the council is working with market traders on options for alternative locations.