Shock as play centre forced to close doors

The Jump Division building at New Venture Business Park, Pemberton

Jump Division in Pemberton announced on social media that it was having to shut down on Sunday this week because it could no longer use its present home.

Bosses declined to explain further for now, but told Wigan Today that they may give further details at a later date.

In the last few days of trading the business was still taking bookings on its website but it is not clear how many people have been inconvenienced by later bookings now having to be cancelled.

Jump Division originally ran as a trampoline park before turning into an inflatable arena in 2019.

In its social media post, the company said: Its with our deepest regret to inform all our wonderful customers that we will be closing our doors for business on Sunday 19 September.

"We have found out over the past few days that we have to leave the unit by the end of the week.

"We are looking for new premises and hope we will re-open sometime in the near future.

"Please keep an eye on our Facebook page for any further news.

"Thank you to all our wonderful customers and fingers crossed we will see you all again in the not too distant future."