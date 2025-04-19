Shop staff in Goose Green, Hawkley, Shevington and Wigan in 2013-14

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Apr 2025, 13:30 BST
The Wigan Evening Post used to have a Down Your Way page featuring photos of staff from shops, salons and other businesses in a particular street, village, precint and market.

These members of the retail community from Goose Green, Hawkley Hall, Shevington and Wigan were photographed in December 2013 and January 2014.

1. Down Your Way in Goose Green, Hawkley Hall, Shevington and Wigan in December 2013 and January 2014

2. Shevington Library with supervisor Sue Colville and artist Ray Holland

3. Shoe repairer Tony Tiernan in Shevington village

4. Jordan's chippy in Shevington with, left to right: Anna Filactou, Sara Hurst, Gaz Filactou, and Jason Penman

