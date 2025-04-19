These members of the retail community from Goose Green, Hawkley Hall, Shevington and Wigan were photographed in December 2013 and January 2014.
1. Down Your Way in Goose Green, Hawkley Hall, Shevington and Wigan in December 2013 and January 2014
. Photo: STAFF
2. Shevington Library with supervisor Sue Colville and artist Ray Holland
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Shoe repairer Tony Tiernan in Shevington village
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Jordan's chippy in Shevington with, left to right: Anna Filactou, Sara Hurst, Gaz Filactou, and Jason Penman
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
