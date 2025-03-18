Showcase event demonstrates Greater Manchester’s great capacity for innovation

More than 100 Greater Manchester businesses and stakeholders joined an innovation-focused event last week to highlight the amazing work being done in the region, including in Wigan.

Organised by GM Business Growth Hub, the Innovation Showcase was an invite-only event designed to facilitate high-level discussion and exciting industry-focused activities.

Taking place on Friday, March 14, the showcase brought together the Greater Manchester innovation ecosystem and celebrated the trailblazing innovations by businesses in the region that have been enabled through the impact of local innovation funding and investment.

Yvonne Grady, Head of Innovation at the GM Business Growth Hub, said: “The Innovation Showcase was both a celebration of the amazing technical capabilities within Greater Manchester, but also a call to encourage people to do more and go even further with their businesses and innovations.

The Innovation Showcase in Manchester.

“We’re able to support businesses of all sizes to enhance their business process and help get new products to market. We want all Greater Manchester businesses to be a part of the amazing innovation story happening here.”

Greater Manchester is a leading hub for research, development, and business innovation. The UK Innovation Survey (UKIS) 2023 found that a total of 42 per cent of businesses in the region are actively engaged in innovation.

The GM Business Growth Hub plays a major role in the wider innovation ecosystem. Between July 2023 and March 2025, the Innovation team supported 900 businesses; awarded £2M in grants to 185 companies and facilitated 400 collaborative R&D projects.

A series of ‘Lightning Talks’ were held at the Innovation Showcase, each one focusing on a different topic.

Jonas Singer, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of Vector Homes discussed Advanced Sustainable Materials; Mark Wigglesworth, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of Alderley Lighthouse Labs discussed Diagnostics and Genomics; while Nick Richardson, Founder of The Insights Family focused on AI, Data & Advanced Computing.

The GM Business Growth Hub is there to help businesses to explore new ideas, connect with the right expertise, and access world-class facilities and funding – quickly, seamlessly, and at no cost.

For funding, technical expertise and tailored support, phone GM Business Growth Hub on 0161 359 3050 or email [email protected].

To discuss collaboration opportunities with the University of Manchester, please contact [email protected] or visit http://www.manchester.ac.uk/collaborate/business-engagement-knowledge-exchange.