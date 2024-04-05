Solar panels plan could bring 'clean and renewable energy generation' to shop at Wigan borough retail park
Wigan Council’s planning department has received prior notification for the installation of a roof-mounted 200kWp solar panel system at The Range, on Parsonage Retail Park, Leigh.
The application form states there would be 496 panels and they would take six to seven weeks to install.
It says: “By implementing this solar panel system, The Range will not only benefit from clean and renewable energy generation but also contribute to their sustainability goals.”
The firm has contracted InRange for the design and installation of the solar panels and a grid application has been made to Electricity North West.
A consultation period is now open and the council hopes to make a decision on the application by Thursday, May 23.
The Range, a home, leisure and outdoors retailer, opened its store in Leigh in November 2019, creating 80 full and part-time jobs.
