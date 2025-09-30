Speedy Freight shortlisted at 2025 Supply Chain Excellence Awards

Wigan courier and logistics provider Speedy Freight has been named a finalist in the Customer Service Award category at the 2025 Supply Chain Excellence Awards.

One of the UK’s leading awards in this sector, the Supply Chain Excellence Awards recognise achievement across the logistics and supply chain sector. Being shortlisted is a testament Speedy Freight’s ongoing commitment to service excellence, responsiveness and reliability across its UK-wide operations.

The prestigious awards celebrate organisations that consistently demonstrate high operational standards and exceptional service to customers. Speedy Freight’s shortlisting reflects its track record in delivering urgent, same day and complex logistics solutions with a strong focus on customer satisfaction.

Speedy Freight currently holds a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +85, significantly above the industry average of +38, an indicator of client trust and loyalty.

Mike Smith

The company has also received over 2,300 five-star reviews and is listed among Trustpilot’s top-rated courier and logistics services in the UK. These results are driven by the efforts of staff across the country who work to ensure that every delivery meets the client’s expectations.

“This shortlisting is a direct result of the dedication and focus our teams bring to the job every day,” said Mike Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Speedy Freight. “We’ve built a reputation on delivering for our clients when it matters most. It’s rewarding to see that commitment recognised by the industry.”

The event for the 2025 Supply Chain Excellence Awards will take place on 6 November in London, bringing together the best in logistics and supply chain management.

For further information on Speedy Freight and its trusted logistics solutions, available across the UK, please visit www.speedyfreight.com.