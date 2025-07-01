Spinning Gate Shopping Centre announces silver CSR Award success

The centre was invited to an awards ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral, London to receive their latest award. The prestigious ceremony was attended by all the other worthy winners including Aston Martin, Sony UK, JLL and Centre MK. The award was presented by a representative St Jame’s Place, London who were awarded CSR Champion of Champions last year.

For the CSR awards entry submission, Spinning Gate were required to document and evidence its charitable contributions. These gifted items included plastic coat hangers, unused travel brochures, books, CDs/DVDs, used coffee grounds, residual stock and fixtures and fittings when a store vacates the centre.

Within the last 12 months, the centre donated £19k worth of mall promotional space to numerous charities, it donated 28,700 items to local charities worth an estimated £16,170 and since 2019, the centre has donated almost 67,000 items to charity worth an estimated £63,400!

This award is the centre’s 2nd consecutive CSR award. Last year, the centre achieved Bronze status in the International CSR Excellence Awards, but continued with their success and strove to achieve silver this year!

Karen Cox, Centre Manager of Spinning Gate Shopping Centre said: "This is a HUGE team effort. All the centre team are committed to helping support our local community and they work incredibly hard each & every single day, understanding the importance of supporting others and giving back. I am immensely proud of all our team. Without them, none of our awards would be possible.

"A huge thank you to our dedicated team of cleaners, who not only ensure the centre is sparklingly clean for our shoppers but help us achieve and win these prestigious awards. Another HUGE thank you goes to our security team who not only ensure the centre remains safe and secure, but also help us and support the centre in winning all these awards too.”

The centres awards cabinet also includes 7 x International Green Apple Awards for Environmental Best Practice organised by The Green Organisation : who were established in 1994 as an annual campaign to recognise, reward and promote environmental best practice around the world.

Spinning Gate continues its success with being fully let, with all units occupied, from banks to bargain stores, hairdressers to home, fashion to food, the centre’s 39 units are now all occupied across the 110,000 sq ft site. Centre footfall has increased with an average weekend growth of 13%!

The centre is out performing other comparable centres and is incredibly proud of its achievements and successes.

