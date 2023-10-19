News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Staff at Wigan firm celebrate after winning contact centre award

A Wigan firm was among the winners at this year’s Northern Contact Centre Awards, as it picked up a gong recognising its dedication to delivering outstanding customer experiences.
By Kellie HatherContributor
Published 19th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Interact Contact Centres was named Large Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year 2023, having shown the highly successful relationships it has built with its clients.

It was able to demonstrate the effective and professional delivery of outstanding customer contact services, alongside a community-focused and inclusive company culture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The awards acknowledge and reward the highest level of contact centre performance across the northern region and are a celebration of the very best, rewarding those whose achievements truly stand out.

Interact wins prestigious awardInteract wins prestigious award
Interact wins prestigious award
Most Popular

Neil Barber, managing director for Interact, said: “Having been recognised for the second time this year as Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year 2023 is truly phenomenal. This is an incredible achievement for our team, as it’s great to get recognition for the excellent services they provide for our clients and their customers. I’m exceptionally proud of the team we’ve built and what they’ve achieved.”

Jane Thomas, managing director for the Northern Contact Centre Awards, said: "A huge congratulations to the Interact team. It is a fantastic achievement to be recognised as Large Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year 2023. Interact's team truly stood out for its highly successful long-term client partnerships and focus on customer excellence."

The Northern Contact Centre Awards are recognised as the benchmark of excellence for the contact centre industry across the region.

The awards acknowledge and reward the highest level of contact centre performance with a prestigious, glittering dinner and awards ceremony.

Related topics:Wigan