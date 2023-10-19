Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Interact Contact Centres was named Large Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year 2023, having shown the highly successful relationships it has built with its clients.

It was able to demonstrate the effective and professional delivery of outstanding customer contact services, alongside a community-focused and inclusive company culture.

The awards acknowledge and reward the highest level of contact centre performance across the northern region and are a celebration of the very best, rewarding those whose achievements truly stand out.

Neil Barber, managing director for Interact, said: “Having been recognised for the second time this year as Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year 2023 is truly phenomenal. This is an incredible achievement for our team, as it’s great to get recognition for the excellent services they provide for our clients and their customers. I’m exceptionally proud of the team we’ve built and what they’ve achieved.”

Jane Thomas, managing director for the Northern Contact Centre Awards, said: "A huge congratulations to the Interact team. It is a fantastic achievement to be recognised as Large Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year 2023. Interact's team truly stood out for its highly successful long-term client partnerships and focus on customer excellence."

The Northern Contact Centre Awards are recognised as the benchmark of excellence for the contact centre industry across the region.