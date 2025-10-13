Employees of a major Wigan company say they are facing an uncertain immediate future as it restructures to ditch its electric vehicle and heat pump installation division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scores of staff at Plug It In, a subsidiary of Cotton Works-based smart energy giant Calisen, have been told that their jobs could either be transferred to other businesses or made redundant during a shake-up and they will discover which on October 31.

Several have contacted the Wigan Observer to complain that they are worried and confused by a consultation process which has been “leaving us in the dark” and wondering whether they should be job-seeking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calisen says it recognises that this is an unsettling time for staff but it is committed to handling the process with “care, transparency, and respect.”

Calisen is no longer going to install EV chargers

Engineers and Wigan-based office staff are affected by the restructure.

One employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “We were put into a meeting to be told we were going to be made redundant or ‘Tupe’d’ [transferred to another job under the same terms and conditions – part of the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) regulations].

"A contract with Scottish Power was ending and wasn’t being renewed, and Plug Me In had decided to close down the EV chargers (both commercial and domestic) and heat pump division because it wasn’t making money. We had had 80 engineers across the country and they had whittled them down to 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They told us there was going to be Tupe, then said that wasn't happening it and it would be redundancy, then Tupe was back on. Meetings keep being cancelled and we’re in the dark.”

Calisen's restructuring of Plug Me In doesn't involve heat pump installation in the future either

Another worker said: “The clock is ticking. I don’t know if I’ll be out of a job on October 31. I have bills to pay; people have mouths to feed.

"We were told some might be made redundant, others get Tupe and all will be revealed on October 31, but that’s too late. I asked HR whether I should look for another job and they said ‘no, because you might get Tupe’ and I said ‘what if I’m made redundant though?’ and they said, ‘well, maybe you should look then’!

“Surely this isn’t the right way of going about things.”

The second employee said that Plug Me In was established in 2021 and went through a restructuring last year which involved many redundancies, but then more managerial roles have been created and office staff recruited so they now heavily outnumber the engineers out on the road doing the practical work.

A Calisen spokesperson said: “The company has recently undergone a strategic review to ensure long-term resilience and alignment with new investor priorities. As a result, Plug Me In will no longer offer EV, heat or be part of the ECO4 programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a result, we're reshaping certain teams and roles to better serve our customers and position the business for future growth.

"We are currently undergoing a collective consultation process, something which we are obliged by UK law to do, if a change programme impacts between 20 to 99 employees. This consultation process began in August and will conclude this month.

"To date, the group in question have had four collective meetings and are now moving into individual consultation meetings.

"Some roles may be made redundant or Tupe'd to partners following the consultation process. We are working closely with affected colleagues to explore redeployment opportunities and provide support throughout. Calisen and Plug Me In have acted in good faith and have kept colleagues informed throughout the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are committed to handling the process with care, transparency, and respect.

"We're providing comprehensive support including consultation meetings, access to wellbeing resources, and outplacement services to help colleagues transition into new roles.”