Stephensons helps Harwoods Patisserie rise to new heights

By Michael Portz
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2025, 08:46 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 08:52 BST
Wigan-based law firm, Stephensons, has provided legal assistance to Harwoods Patisserie, one of the North West’s most celebrated culinary businesses, as it expands its operations.

Founded in Standish in 2018 by award-winning pastry chef Andrew Harwood and his wife Sarah, Harwoods Patisserie has grown into a destination for handmade chocolates, macarons, and modern desserts.

Following years of rapid growth and national recognition, including a finalist appearance on Channel 4’s Bake Off: The Professionals, the business is now preparing to expand into larger, purpose-built production facilities.

To support the expansion, Harwoods appointed the commercial property team at Stephensons, led by Partner Chris Graves. The firm provided expert legal guidance across property negotiations, contracts, and compliance, helping the business move forward with clarity and confidence.

Chris Graves, partner at Stephensons and Andrew Harwood from Harwoods Patisserie
Chris Graves, partner at Stephensons said: “It’s been a pleasure working with Andrew and Sarah on this exciting next chapter for Harwoods. Their ambition and creativity are matched by a clear vision for growth, and we’re proud to have helped lay the legal foundations for their continued success.”

The new premises will enable Harwoods to meet growing production and retail demand, while continuing its commitment to nurturing future culinary talent. Through a partnership with Wigan & Leigh College, the patisserie offers apprenticeships and hands-on training, helping young chefs develop their skills in a professional kitchen environment.

