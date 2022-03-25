Glamour Point cosmetics shop have found a new home at Standishgate, replacing the plot that used to be the videogame shop, Game.

HMV, whose old Wigan unit is one of its smallest in the country, is getting a major upgrade to the former Top Shop store in the Grand Arcade.

And Spectrum Sexual Health is temporarily moving to Leigh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exterior of the old Wigan HMV store, now closed.

Demolition work will soon be starting on the Galleries which will eventually be replaced by hospitality, leisure and accommodation in a £190m revamp of the town centre called Galleries25.

Some Galleries retailers have announced their departures from Wigan altogether after failing to find suitable alternative units, jewellery Beaverbrooks being a case in point. Others have yet to make up their minds.

But Glamour Point has already moved over.

Owner Susan Waterworth is proud of what her team have managed to achieve in just a quick 10 day turn-around as they are now ready and back open for business.

From left, Lucy Bevan, Tara Browne, Bradley Fielding and Paul Monaghan, HMV staff in the new store which will open in April. Wigan HMV store has closed and is moving across the arcade to a larger unit with two floors, the former Topshop and Topman store in The Grand Arcade shopping centre, Wigan. The company is also rebranding to The HMV Shop.

She said: “It’s nearly killed us all, an in between picking up children and grandchildren, we’ve managed to pull it off.”

Mrs Waterworth works at the store with her two daughters, Julie Gernon and Angela Vava, alongside six other members of staff.

HMV is moving to a much larger unit within the Grand Arcade which will see it become a two-floor store as it replaces what used to be Topshop/Topman.

Glamour Point staff member, Lana Turner.

It closed its old much smaller store on Sunday March 20 and the new premises will open on Friday April 8, after coming back into Wigan retail by popular demand in 2019.

Manager Tara Browne said: “We’re excited at the opportunity to be moving into a much bigger premises with some exciting new plans for our grand opening on April 8.”

Spectrum has made a temporary move from The Galleries site to Leigh Health Centre, but expect to be back in Wigan in the summer once a new home is identified.

Work on the regeneration project commenced earlier this year and will replace the markets and shops with 464 new homes, indoor entertainment which will include a cinema and bowling alley, with work expected to be completed by 2025.

Exterior of the former Spectrum sexual health in The Galleries which has moved to Leigh