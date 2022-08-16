Summer fun as shopping centre offers activities during school holiday
A shopping centre’s summer party is proving to be popular with both children and their parents.
Spinning Gate shopping centre in Leigh is offering free entertainment every day for three weeks to keep youngsters entertained during the summer holidays.
Activities include garden games such as dominoes and Connect Four, colouring, puzzles and quizzes.
Centre manager Karen Cox said: “It’s an absolute joy to see families relaxing, having fun and making memories at our summer street party, whether they are colouring, listening to our story-telling sessions, enjoying our games or just chilling.
"We have received some incredible feedback from families who have all said what a wonderful thing we are doing for our local community free of charge as costs for most things are increasing.
"We look forward to the next two weeks and welcome everyone to join us for more free family fun at Spinning Gate shopping centre.”
Children taking part in the activities must be accompanied by an adult.