Supermarket near Wiganprepares to re-open with fresh new look
The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.
The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award-winning beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved ‘Food to Go’ section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.
The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless. Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy-to-browse freezers.
The store employs 18 people from the local community, and the refurbishment will create two additional jobs.
Store Manager Rita Barbos said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”
The store, which is located on Southway, Skelmersdale, WN8 6LJ, and will be open:
Monday - Wednesday 8am-5:30pm
Thursday and Friday 8am-7pm
Saturday 8am–5:30pm
Sunday 10am–4pm