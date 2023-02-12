Take a look around the new retirement development in Standish

Retirees in Standish are invited to attend an open house coffee mornings at McCarthy Stone’s Brideoake Court Retirement Living development on Wellington Place, for their Welcome Wednesday events. We take a look around the facilities and meet some residents living an independent and active lifestyle: part of a vibrant and sociable community.
Welcome Wednesdays run from 10.30am to noon each Wednesday.
1. Welcome Wednesdays
Residents Rita Cunliffe, left, and Joan Bennett.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Welcome Wednesdays
Welcome Wednesdays, a chance to look around the facilities at McCarthy Stone Brideoake Court retirement living development, Standish.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Welcome Wednesdays
Staff and some of the residents enjoy the facilities.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Welcome Wednesdays
Resident Anne Scholes and her dog Ollie.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson