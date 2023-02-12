News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Take a look around the new retirement development in Standish

Retirees in Standish are invited to attend an open house coffee mornings at McCarthy Stone’s Brideoake Court Retirement Living development on Wellington Place, for their Welcome Wednesday events. We take a look around the facilities and meet some residents living an independent and active lifestyle: part of a vibrant and sociable community.

By Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago

Welcome Wednesdays run from 10.30am to noon each Wednesday.

1. Welcome Wednesdays

Residents Rita Cunliffe, left, and Joan Bennett.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

2. Welcome Wednesdays

Welcome Wednesdays, a chance to look around the facilities at McCarthy Stone Brideoake Court retirement living development, Standish.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

3. Welcome Wednesdays

Staff and some of the residents enjoy the facilities.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

4. Welcome Wednesdays

Resident Anne Scholes and her dog Ollie.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Standish