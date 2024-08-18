Take a look back at 15 lost Wigan institutions that locals remember fondly - including Poole's Pies

By Alan Weston and Sian Jones
Published 18th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
Wiganers still hold fond memories of many great local institutions even though they are long gone.

Most recently the collapse of the homeware chain Wilko left another gaping hole on the High Street.

From Poole’s Pies to Lennon’s supermarket, we take a nostalgic look at some of the lost places which still have people reminiscing, in some cases many decades later.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 15 businesses around the borough that are, sadly, no longer still around but still fondly recalled.

In common with every other Wilko store up and down the country, the closing down signs appeared outside the homeware chain's Wigan town centre branch last year after the collapse of the business

1. Wilko

In common with every other Wilko store up and down the country, the closing down signs appeared outside the homeware chain's Wigan town centre branch last year after the collapse of the business Photo: Michelle Adamson

At its height. Rushton's General Stores - of which this former warehouse in New Market Street, Wigan is the only reminder - was a thriving drapery and tailoring business with branches all over Wigan and surrounding areas

2. Rushton's General Stores

At its height. Rushton's General Stores - of which this former warehouse in New Market Street, Wigan is the only reminder - was a thriving drapery and tailoring business with branches all over Wigan and surrounding areas Photo: Google

Lennons Supermarket on King Street, Wigan in the 1960s

3. Lennons Supermarket

Lennons Supermarket on King Street, Wigan in the 1960s Photo: submit

Manageress, Kathleen Roden, left, and shop assistant, Barbara Tate, inside Makinsons Tea Warehouse on Woodcock Street which closed in January 1974. The family tea and coffee business was started in the 1880s and was owned by Richard Makinson who also built and owned the Makinson Arcade.

4. Makinson's Tea Warehouse

Manageress, Kathleen Roden, left, and shop assistant, Barbara Tate, inside Makinsons Tea Warehouse on Woodcock Street which closed in January 1974. The family tea and coffee business was started in the 1880s and was owned by Richard Makinson who also built and owned the Makinson Arcade. Photo: Frank Orrell

