Most recently the collapse of the homeware chain Wilko left another gaping hole on the High Street.

From Poole’s Pies to Lennon’s supermarket, we take a nostalgic look at some of the lost places which still have people reminiscing, in some cases many decades later.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 15 businesses around the borough that are, sadly, no longer still around but still fondly recalled.

Let us know your memories of these institutions on our Facebook page.

Wilko In common with every other Wilko store up and down the country, the closing down signs appeared outside the homeware chain's Wigan town centre branch last year after the collapse of the business

Rushton's General Stores At its height. Rushton's General Stores - of which this former warehouse in New Market Street, Wigan is the only reminder - was a thriving drapery and tailoring business with branches all over Wigan and surrounding areas

Lennons Supermarket Lennons Supermarket on King Street, Wigan in the 1960s

Makinson's Tea Warehouse Manageress, Kathleen Roden, left, and shop assistant, Barbara Tate, inside Makinsons Tea Warehouse on Woodcock Street which closed in January 1974. The family tea and coffee business was started in the 1880s and was owned by Richard Makinson who also built and owned the Makinson Arcade.