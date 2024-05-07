Taylor Wimpey gives boost to Wigan borough scouting group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The housebuilder’s donation has contributed towards replacing the chain link fencing around the scouts’ headquarters in Golborne to improve the security of the building and protect the equipment inside.

Charlotte Palin, Deputy Lead Volunteer at 1st Golborne St Thomas Scouts, said: “Thank you to Taylor Wimpey for the kind donation of £250. It's important that we keep our headquarters well-maintained and secure for the benefit of all the young people who use our scout and guide groups. All donations are gratefully received, so a huge thank you once again.”

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “The scouts provide valuable and long-lasting life skills to the young people who attend its groups as well as unique experiences, adventures and life-long memories. We are delighted to support 1st Golborne St Thomas Scouts and help to fund the replacement of the headquarters’ fencing and security.”

Scout leaders: Graham Mullacrane, Charlotte Mayers, Adam Richardson, John Fern, Charlotte Fern

Just a 15 minute walk from Rothwells Farm, 1st Golborne St Thomas Scouts, part of Wigan and District Scouts, is open to everyone in Golborne from ages 6 to 18 and is run entirely by volunteers. Each group meets weekly and partakes in a range of challenging activities, including camping, crafts, canoeing and more.

For more information about 1st Golborne St Thomas Scouts, please visit https://www.wiganscouts.org.uk/about-us/groups/1st-golborne-st-thomas

Rothwells Farm is an ideal location for active families and individuals; the development is near to a variety of nearby sports venues and facilities in neighbouring towns and villages such as Golborne Sports and Social club in Golborne and Leigh Sports Village in Leigh.