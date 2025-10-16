Teamwork, grit, and growth — Structures Group joins forces with Boxing for Better
Through this new affiliation, Structures Group will help raise awareness and funds for Boxing for Better’s programmes, which provide mentoring, fitness, and personal development opportunities for young people across the North West.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Boxing for Better,” said Lloyd Jolley, Director at Structures Group. “Their work aligns perfectly with our values - investing in people, supporting our local communities, and helping create opportunities for the next generation. We’re looking forward to being part of their journey and doing what we can to help them reach even more vulnerable young people.”
The partnership will see Structures Group take part in a range of fundraising and volunteer activities over the coming year, alongside offering financial support to Boxing for Better’s ongoing initiatives.
Boxing for Better founder, Dave Morris, shared, “Having the support of Structures Group means a great deal to us. It’s fantastic to see a local company with such strong community roots backing our mission to make a positive impact in young people’s lives.”
This partnership reinforces Structures Group’s commitment to giving back to the communities where it works and creating lasting social value through its projects and people.