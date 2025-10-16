Teamwork, grit, and growth — Structures Group joins forces with Boxing for Better

By Rachel Leahy
Contributor
Published 16th Oct 2025, 13:58 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 14:04 BST
Boxing for Better's community boxing, higher Fold.placeholder image
Boxing for Better's community boxing, higher Fold.
Leigh-based heritage construction contractor, Structures Group, is proud to announce its partnership with Boxing for Better, a community-focused charity that uses the discipline and values of boxing to support young people’s physical and mental wellbeing.

Through this new affiliation, Structures Group will help raise awareness and funds for Boxing for Better’s programmes, which provide mentoring, fitness, and personal development opportunities for young people across the North West.

Most Popular

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Boxing for Better,” said Lloyd Jolley, Director at Structures Group. “Their work aligns perfectly with our values - investing in people, supporting our local communities, and helping create opportunities for the next generation. We’re looking forward to being part of their journey and doing what we can to help them reach even more vulnerable young people.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The partnership will see Structures Group take part in a range of fundraising and volunteer activities over the coming year, alongside offering financial support to Boxing for Better’s ongoing initiatives.

Dave Morris coachingplaceholder image
Dave Morris coaching

Boxing for Better founder, Dave Morris, shared, “Having the support of Structures Group means a great deal to us. It’s fantastic to see a local company with such strong community roots backing our mission to make a positive impact in young people’s lives.”

This partnership reinforces Structures Group’s commitment to giving back to the communities where it works and creating lasting social value through its projects and people.

Related topics:Dave MorrisNorth West
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice