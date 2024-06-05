Tech company Evolve supports Wigan Youth Zone in charity partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Evolve’s support of local charity will help the one in five children in the borough who live in poverty.

Evolve, the leading provider of managed network solutions and IT services, has today announced Wigan Youth Zone as its charity partner of the year.

Wigan Youth Zone is a purpose-built, state-of the-art youth facility in the town’s centre which opened in 2013. It offers young people from across the area the opportunity to meet new friends, have new experiences, learn new skills, and access the support they need to reach their full potential.

Statistics show Wigan’s young people are among the least active in the country, almost 20% are obese, and an alarming number live in a household with adults at risk of substance misuse, abuse, or mental health problems. The Wigan Youth Zone provides a safe environment for young people, as well as access to inspiring adult role models, targeted support for vulnerable individuals, opportunities for personal and career development, and heavily subsidised nutritious meals – seven days a week.

The incredible work carried out by the charity relies on support from local organisations, and as a Wigan-based business, Evolve was keen to step up.

Alan Stephenson-Brown, CEO at Evolve Business Group, said: “Nominating Wigan Youth Zone as our charity of the year is a great way for us to support Wigan and Leigh’s young people, helping them to fulfil their potential, raise their aspirations and prepare for adulthood. This really is a mutually beneficial partnership; in the UK, 44% of people prioritise meaningful work over a high salary. Being able to show positive impact through our support is not only important for existing staff, but it will also support our 5% Club pledge in recruiting apprentices.”

Evolve recently announced its membership in The 5% Club, a movement of employers campaigning for greater skills training, through ‘earn and learn’ job opportunities. The 5% Club exists to help its members and all employers increase the number, quality and range of apprenticeships across the UK.

Evolve is aiming to raise £6,000 for the Wigan Youth Zone by taking part in fundraising events throughout 2024, starting with Tough Mudder in July. Evolve will match any amount raised by the team. Additionally, Evolve has committed to eight hours of volunteering and mentoring time at the youth centre per employee.

Lynsey Heyes, Head of Fundraising at Wigan Youth Zone, added: “We offer hundreds of activities to more than 5,000 members, seven days a week, all year round. But we can’t continue to offer this service without support from throughout the community – whether that be generous investment from local businesses or donations of time by our volunteers. We are incredibly thankful to the Evolve team for their generous support, which is an investment in the futures of Wigan’s next generation.”

A recent independent evaluation reported that every £1 invested into Wigan Youth Zone returns a social value of £2.19, and 81% of those who access the charity’s services feel better prepared for the future.