The best independent shops in Wigan, as nominated by you

By Alan Weston
Published 15th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 10:05 BST
Wigan’s independent shops are more valued than ever, judging by the result of a shoutout for nominations.

We asked Wigan people to name their favourite independent shop, and received hundreds of replies.

Times are tough out there for small business owners and their customers, but the response reveals that the town’s independent retail sector is both thriving and much appreciated by all those who shop there.

Here is a selection of some of those recommended, in no particular order.

Proud dad Dave Whittle, centre with twin daughters Hannah, left, and Grace, right, of Whittles Bakery, Tunstall Lane, Pemberton.

Proud dad Dave Whittle, centre with twin daughters Hannah, left, and Grace, right, of Whittles Bakery, Tunstall Lane, Pemberton.

Proud dad Dave Whittle, centre with twin daughters Hannah, left, and Grace, right, of Whittles Bakery, Tunstall Lane, Pemberton.

.

Ashton Upholstery, Bolton Road, Wigan

Photo: NW

.

The Changing Room Standish

Photo: NW

.

Toffee Ron's, Makinson Arcade, Wigan

Photo: NW

