Fortunately Wigan is spoilt for choice when it comes to such centres.
Here we provide a selection of the town’s highest-rated MOT providers – all scored at least 4.5 out of a possible five from satisfied customers and based on the widest number of Google reviews.
1. Wallgate MOT Centre, Great George Street
Rated 4.8 out of 5, from 63 reviews Photo: Street view
2. MOT Centre Wigan, Faraday Close
Rated 4.5 out of 5, from 80 reviews Photo: Street view
3. Jaymech MOT and Service Station, Tower Enterprise Park, Great George Street
Rated 4.8 out of 5, from 131 reviews Photo: Street view
4. Pier MOT Wigan, Pottery Road
Rated 5 out of 5, from 44 reviews Photo: Street view
