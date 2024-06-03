The best MOT centres in Wigan according to Google reviews

By Alan Weston
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 07:31 BST
When taking your car in for its annual MOT test, it’s important to know you’re dealing with a reputable garage.

Fortunately Wigan is spoilt for choice when it comes to such centres.

Here we provide a selection of the town’s highest-rated MOT providers – all scored at least 4.5 out of a possible five from satisfied customers and based on the widest number of Google reviews.

Rated 4.8 out of 5, from 63 reviews

1. Wallgate MOT Centre, Great George Street

Rated 4.8 out of 5, from 63 reviews Photo: Street view

Photo Sales
Rated 4.5 out of 5, from 80 reviews

2. MOT Centre Wigan, Faraday Close

Rated 4.5 out of 5, from 80 reviews Photo: Street view

Photo Sales
Rated 4.8 out of 5, from 131 reviews

3. Jaymech MOT and Service Station, Tower Enterprise Park, Great George Street

Rated 4.8 out of 5, from 131 reviews Photo: Street view

Photo Sales
Rated 5 out of 5, from 44 reviews

4. Pier MOT Wigan, Pottery Road

Rated 5 out of 5, from 44 reviews Photo: Street view

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GoogleWigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.