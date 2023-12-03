The best places to go for a Christmas dinner in Wigan, according to Google reviews in 2023

With Christmas fast approaching, many of us will be looking for the best restaurants to enjoy a festive meal on the special day.
Here are some of the best restaurants around Wigan which will be serving dinner on Christmas Day.
The following eight restaurants and bars have a minimum rating of 4.2 stars based on Google reviews and will be open on Christmas Day.
1. 1. The Old Band House, Ashton-in-Makerfield
Rated 4.7 stars, the Old Band House in Ashton-in-Makerfield will be having two sittings on Christmas Day (12pm and 3:30pm) and a four-course meal will cost £84.95 per person and £35.95 per child. 4 Wigan Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan WN4 9BJ Photo: submit
2. 2. Summat to Ate, Hindley
Summat to Ate will be holding two sittings (12pm and 2.30pm) on Christmas Day for £75 per adult and £40 per child, and customers have rated in 4.5 stars. 45-50 Market Street, Hindley, Wigan WN2 3AN Photo: submit
3. 3. The Foresters Arms, Shevington Moor
With a rating of 4.5 stars, a Christmas dinner at Foresters Arms costs £80 a head for three courses and a glass of Buck’s Fizz. 41 Shevington Moor, Standish, Wigan WN6 0SQ Photo: Find My Pub
4. 4. The Crown at Worthington
Rated 4.4 stars based on Google reviews, The Crown’s Christmas menu will cost £89.95 for three courses, the most expensive on our list. The Crown, Platt Ln, Standish, Wigan WN1 2XF Photo: Gary Brunskill