The best places to go for a Christmas dinner in Wigan, according to Google reviews in 2023

With Christmas fast approaching, many of us will be looking for the best restaurants to enjoy a festive meal on the special day.
By Jasmine Collett
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT

Here are some of the best restaurants around Wigan which will be serving dinner on Christmas Day.

The following eight restaurants and bars have a minimum rating of 4.2 stars based on Google reviews and will be open on Christmas Day.

Rated 4.7 stars, the Old Band House in Ashton-in-Makerfield will be having two sittings on Christmas Day (12pm and 3:30pm) and a four-course meal will cost £84.95 per person and £35.95 per child. 4 Wigan Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan WN4 9BJ

Summat to Ate will be holding two sittings (12pm and 2.30pm) on Christmas Day for £75 per adult and £40 per child, and customers have rated in 4.5 stars.  45-50 Market Street, Hindley, Wigan WN2 3AN

With a rating of 4.5 stars, a Christmas dinner at Foresters Arms costs £80 a head for three courses and a glass of Buck’s Fizz. 41 Shevington Moor, Standish, Wigan WN6 0SQ

Rated 4.4 stars based on Google reviews, The Crown’s Christmas menu will cost £89.95 for three courses, the most expensive on our list. The Crown, Platt Ln, Standish, Wigan WN1 2XF

